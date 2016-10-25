Our Local Hero!

Meredith fronts Baird to save Hunters Hill!

Councillor Dr Meredith Shiel is the toast of Hunters Hill this week after fronting Dictator Premier Baird at the Local Government Conference in Wollongong.

Despite intimidation by noisy Baird supporters Clr Shiel rose to speak and ask Premier Baird to give Hunters Hill a fair go.

She invited Baird to visit Hunters Hill Council and speak with the local people and hear their requests.

Premier Baird on the spur of the moment agreed to her invitation.

Now we wait with baited breath and see if her keeps his promise.

It’s now over to you Mr Premier.

Council votes to hold Baird to Sheil promise

Hunters Hill Council moved a motion on Monday night to ensure Mike Baird will keep a promise to hear its objections to a forced merger with Lane Cove and Ryde.

Baird made the promise to Clr Dr Meredith Sheil at last week’s Local Government Conference in Wollongong (see page five) but Councillors fear he’ll break it.

“Hunters Hill Council has formally documented Premier Baird’s agreement to meet and that this Council agrees to pursue this agreement at the earliest possible opportunity,” the unanimous motion states.

Councillor Mark Bennett said he hoped Lane Cove MP Anthony Roberts would attend the meeting.

“Anthony Roberts will not want to miss the opportunity, although he seems to have been compromised (on forced mergers) given his previous commitments to us,” Clr Bennett told the Council meeting.

The meeting echoed comments by broadcaster Alan Jones in The Weekly Times that it had been Liberal Party policy not to support forced mergers and that Local Government Minister Paul Toole had previously opposed them.

A further motion proposed by Mayor Richard Quinn to write to the Premier and to Mr Roberts raising the Council’s “profound concern” about a lack of legislation to control political lobbying of councillors, was also passed.

Councillor Sheil moved a further, successful, motion calling for changes to laws to ban political lobbyists from serving as councillors.

Mr Roberts did not return calls made to The Weekly Times to his electorate office on Friday, despite his previous and enthusiastic support for a Joint Regional Authority alternative to the forced merger.

“At least Baird said he was willing to talk and I’m waiting to hear from him,” Dr Sheil said.

Dr Meredith Sheil is pictured at Monday night’s Hunters Hill Council Meeting. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO