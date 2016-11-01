Council waits for Baird and Toole to appear!

BY OUR CIVIC ROUNDSMAN

Hunters Hill Councillors are anxiously awaiting to hear from Premier Mike Baird and Local Government minister Paul Toole to fulfill promises made to two Councillors.

Premier Baird agreed to meet with Hunters Hill Council when asked by Councillor Dr Meredith Sheil at the recent Local Government Conference in a hall full of hundreds of delegates in Wollongong.

And Local Government Minister Toole gave a similar undertaking to Councillor Peter Astridge.

Councillor Sheil has been warmly praised and congratulated by many for her courageous action at the volatile conference which was dominated by Liberal party members and supporters including a large contingent from neighbouring Ryde City Council whose Liberal Party mayor spearheaded spending over $500,000 of ratepayers money on a campaign of no forced mergers and is now in an about face supporting the forced amalgamation with Hunters Hill and Lane Cove.

Clr Sheil hopes that Premier Baird is a man of his word and follows up with a meeting at Hunters Hill with Hunters Hill councillors.

She has told The Weekly Times that the Premier sounded genuine and “he told the Conference in front of the media that he would organise a meeting in Hunters Hill”.

Meanwhile, Hunters Hill Council is ready to launch its appeal against a recent and unsuccessful Land and Environment verdict in its case against a forced merger with Ryde and Lane Cove.

Mayor Richard Quinn said the Baird Government has given an undertaking not to act against Hunters Hill within seven days of an appeal verdict launched by Woollahra Council, which will be studied by Hunters Hill and Lane Cove Councils before a local appeal is lodged.

“We have no idea when the Woollahra verdict will be handed down, it could be this week or it could be as late as February,” Mayor Quinn said.

“The seven days period will give us time to examine the Woollahra judgment and prepare our own case on the relevant grounds.

“We continue to remain committed to our position of no forced mergers and believe communities should decide how they are governed.”

A recent survey of ratepayers in Hunters Hill revealed that more than 80 per cent oppose the proposed forced merger.

There is particularly strong sentiment against a forced merger with Ryde as many ratepayers relate strongly to their Federal electorate of North Sydney, held by Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman, who opposes forced mergers.

