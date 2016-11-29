Country family meet Santa at his Top Ryde City workshop

SANTA arrived at Top Ryde City Shopping Centre this week and the Pattinson family took the opportunity to meet the immortal Spirit of Christmas.

Two year old Emily Pattinson asked Santa for a puppy for Christmas while seven year old Scott asked for board games.

Parents Robyn and Brett Pattinson are the owners of Sydney Meats at Level One, Top Ryde City and own a farm in the beautiful Southern Highlands.

ÒWe own the entire supply chain from our paddock to our shop,Ó Brett said.

ÒOur farms are located on the Tarlo River and we are releasing our own brand of lamb called Tarlo River lamb.Ó

Sydney Meats are celebrating Christmas the traditional way.

ÒWe will have our own line of smoked hams for Christmas, Tarlo River of course !Ó

All meats are grass fed and finished.

This delightful country family and their team can also advise on Christmas recipes and are well worth a visit.

ÒOur expert staff at Top Ryde will, of course, be happy to share their great recipe ideas with your family.

ÒWe also do hot food including Chunky Beef Pies, Pulled Pork, Slow Cooked Beef, Pork Belly and Lamb Ribs.Ó

Sydney Meats current specials include Gourmet Hams for $11.99 a kilo, Tarlo River Premium Hams for $16.99 a kilo, Pork Leg Roast for $10.99 a kilo, Boned and Rolled Pork Loin Roast for $32.99 a kilo and Lamb Legs for only $27 a kilo.

No traditional Christmas is complete with a turkey and Sydney Meats have Turkey Buffets for only $18.99 a kilo and Turkeys at $17.99 a kilo.

Sydney Meats are located next to Coles and the website is www.sydneymeats.com.au

The Pattinson family meet Santa at Top Ryde City. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO