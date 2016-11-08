Coward family instrumental in local film makers’ awards

LOCAL film-makers celebrated the Australian premiere of short film 2BR02B: To Be or Naught to Be with friends and family at the recent Sydney Indie Film Festival, together with Canadian based Sydney-born producer and actor Artin John who flew out specially for the local premiere.

The Sydney Indie Film Festival, organised by actress Shailla Quadra and now in its second year, screened a wide variety of feature films and short films in venues across Sydney during October.

2BR02B won Best Sci-Fi Short and was nominated for Best Short Screenplay at the festivalÕs awards ceremony held at the Epping Hotel.

It competed against short films from around the world including Australia, Spain, the USA, France and India.

The film is adapted from a Kurt Vonnegut story, and is set in a dystopian future with strict population control where a newborn is only allowed to live if another life is terminated to make room.

2BR02B was an international collaboration of almost three years between crew in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico and the Netherlands, with most of the post-production carried out in Sydney.

Its director Marco Checa Garcia is a respected and award-winning VFX artist from Iron Man 3 and Game of Thrones.

The filmÕs sound was made by Martin Cantwell (sound designer Kingsman and Casino Royale) and renowned actor William B. Davis (The X-Files) took a voice role.

Local talents Leon Coward (art director & composer) was joined by James Tarbotton (artist & editor), Dr Imogen Coward (soundtrack vocals), Will Oates (VFX artist) and Taliesin Coward (technical consultant) to work on the film.

Imogen, Taliesin, Leon and James are also locally known as members of the Epping-based chamber orchestra Camerata Academica of the Antipodes.

2BR02B has so far been selected for 15 international festivals including London, Canada, California, Ireland and New York. It has received nominations for Best Director and Best Actor, and two Best Picture nominations.

The film also recently won Best Sci-Fi Short in California, and was selected for the Oscar-qualifying Los Angeles Short Film festival.

Film-makers James Tarbotton, Artin John, Imogen Coward, Leon Coward, and Will Oates. Photo by Fawaz Hamawy