Death of ex-Hunters Hill Mayor Bill Phipson

The late Bill Phipson. Photo courtesy of Georgia Matts.

Hunters Hill Council’s 55th Mayor, Bill Phipson (pictured) passed away last Wednesday on the NSW south coast after a brave battle with cancer.

Mr Phipson was one of the longest serving administrators on Hunters Hill Council during an illustrious career that spanned nearly 40 years.

His funeral was held in Kiama on Monday at the Chapel of the Stan Crapp Funeral Home.

Hunters Hill Council on Monday paid tribute to Mr Phipson who served as Mayor from 1996 until 1998.

“William E. G. (Bill) Phipson had the unique privilege of being the 55th Mayor of Hunters Hill,” the Council tribute said.

“He served as Deputy Town Clerk, Town Clerk and General Manager on Hunters Hill Council from 1963 -1994 and was the youngest Town Clerk in Local Government at that time, succeeding the late Roy Stuckey OBE.

“Bill was awarded the Public Service Medal (PSM) in the Australia Day Honours List 1993 for Outstanding Service to Local Government and received the Paul Harris Fellow Rotary Award.”

The tribute also noted that Mr Phipson and his wife Robyn were actively involved in theatre and charitable works.

Bill and Robyn raised over $250,000 for various organisations and charities with their musical mime reviews.

It was their favourite hobby, one which gave Bill great pleasure and rewarded others who received their donations.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Triple Care Farm in Robertson.

Bill is survived by his wife Robyn, one adult stepson, three adult children by his previous marriage, their partners and grandchildren.