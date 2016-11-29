Don’t leave kids or pets in cars reminder: NRMA

WITH temperatures forecast to swelter above 35 degrees throughout the summer, the NRMA has issued a reminder that leaving children or pets in locked cars can deliver potentially devastating consequences.

NRMA patrols have rescued 2,243 babies and 1,655 pets in the past 12 months from locked cars across NSW and the ACT.

Thirty-three per cent of rescues were at shopping centre car parks, while many others were in community areas like beaches, parks or hospitals.

Over the last 12 months more than 110 rescues occurred outside bottle shops, pubs, clubs or gambling venues.

NRMA Roadside Manager Robert Younes said it was never okay to leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle, no matter how quick you thought you might be.

“Sometimes members don’t realise their children or pets have been locked in the car until after they return from quickly popping into a shop to fetch something, pay for fuel or run an errand,” Mr Younes said.

“The car is not a substitute babysitter, even leaving the window partially open is no solution as it won’t stop the temperature rising inside the car, while leaving the keys in the ignition to keep the air conditioning going is even more dangerous because the car might get stolen.

“On any typical day the temperature inside a car can quickly become 30 or 40 degrees hotter than the outside temperature. Even on a mild Sydney day, that rapid temperature rise might be fatal.

“A child left in a parked car under those conditions can very quickly become distressed, dehydrated and can die from organ failure.

“Animals shouldn’t be treated differently dogs and cats can’t sweat to cool themselves so they can develop heat stroke and die very quickly in hot conditions,” Mr Younes said.

Over the past year, it has taken the NRMA an average of less than 14 minutes to arrive at the scene of locked car with a baby inside.

Mr Younes said the NRMA dropped everything and made it a priority to respond immediately to calls where a child or pet was locked in a car because of the grave danger involved, however people needed to be alert to preventing those accidents from becoming reality in the first place.

“People who see a child locked in a car should call NRMA immediately on 13 11 11 or call 000. If the child is distressed do not wait for help instead, smash a window and remove the child from the vehicle.”

Parents are also reminded that leaving an unattended child locked in a car under any circumstances is illegal with fines of up to $22,000 under the Children and Young Persons (Care and Protection) Act 1998.