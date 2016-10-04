Drummoyne MP Sidoti hails public transport win

Drummoyne MP John Sidoti has welcomed the new Opal Card link between buses, trains and ferries which is said will make it easier for commuters to see the wonderful attractions in his electorate.

The new $2 transfer discount is now in force and will cover every time an Adult Opal card customer changes modes as part of the same journey.

“Catching light rail, buses, trains and ferries will become cheaper for tens of thousands of Inner West commuters now the extra charge for customers changing transport modes has been removed.,” he said.

“Gold and Concession Opal card customers changing modes in the Inner West will receive a transfer discount of $1 when they interchange on a journey. “

Mr Sidoti is Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and said there are many ways adult customers will positively benefit from the transfer discount including travelling on light rail from Dulwich Hill, Lewisham West, Lilyfield or Glebe to Central and then catching a bus or train will now save $2 on their fare every time they transfer.

“For example, a customer travelling on light rail to Central and then catching a train to Wynyard ten times a week would normally pay $55.04 and will now only pay $48.80 a potential saving of $299.52 annually,” he said.

Mr Sidoti is an advocate for people using public transport to get around Drummoyne and regularly catches the bus to Parliament House.

“We’re also reducing the cost of interchanging between modes to provide an incentive to catch public transport all the way and leave the car at home,” he said.

“This is about making fares fairer for more customers and to make public transport more compelling,” he said

“Now Opal card fares will continue to be frozen till July 2017 which means that fares haven’t increased on buses and light rail since 2014 and on trains and ferries since January 2015.”

PICTURED: Drummoyne MP John Sidoti celebrates a win for public transport uses, which he hopes will attract more visitors to parks, shops and other sites in his waterfront electorate. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO