Eastwood goings ons

EASTWOOD HAS TALENT QUEST AT EASTWOOD SHOPPING CENTRE

Eastwood Shopping Centre will host Eastwood Has Talent Quest at the Eastwood centre on Saturday September 17 for youth under the age of fifteen.

First prize is a $500 CBA Savings Account. Second prize is $250 Shopping Voucher and Third Prize is $150 Shopping Voucher with trophies for all winners.

All contestants will receive a $30 food vouchers to use at the Taiwan Night Market.

Landmark Hotel Hosts Eastwood Chamber of Commerce meet

Monday September 12 Eastwood Chamber of Commerce meeting will be hosted by the Landmark Hotel at 6.15pm.

Inquiries to Chamber President Vic Tagg 0412 369 510 or Secretary Steve Colquhoun at The Eastwood Club 9874 0221.

Eastwood Public School annual Fete was a great success with a great variety of stalls, entertainments and food outlets last Saturday week. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.