Eastwood podiatrist Tom wins Melbourne Marathon

Champion distance runner Tom Do Canto (pictured) of Eastwood Podiatry Clinic is celebrating one of his finest sporting achievements.

The 30 year old podiatrist showed amazing endurance to win the prestigious Melbourne Marathon last week – completing the gruelling 42km event in a time of 2hrs 20 minutes, 53 seconds.

A proud Do Canto upstaged his more fancied rivals to cross the finishing line on the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground turf in first place.

It was a tremendous feat by the Sydney runner who was competing in his first-ever Marathon race.

He was one of 32,000 runners that battled the blustery conditions in the Melbourne Marathon and other racing events.

A jubilant Do Canto said he was rapt at winning the event in his first attempt over the 42km distance.

“Earlier in the year I did an ultra marathon on the trails, 45km,” Tom revealed.

“But it’s quite different on the road, on the flat, you’re running at a pretty hard pace.

“It was a relentless pace and it was quite windy, so this harder. The conditions definitely made it a lot slower, that headwind coming back towards St Kilda was ridiculous. It hit me like a brick wall.

“It gave us a tailwind for a good section of it, but you can’t make up that time.”

Do Canto maintained his position among the leading three or four runners for much of the race, making his move around the 34km mark and streaking away to win by two minutes and 23 seconds from Jack Colreavy and Matthew Cox.

Photo courtesy Michael Klein.