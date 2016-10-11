Eastwood’s Chinese Seniors Club Celebrates 25 years

Eastwood’s Chinese Senior Citizens Club celebrated its 25th anniversary last Wednesday on Eastwood Plaza.

The celebration included performances, official speeches, a community banquet and a grand parade to honour the club which was founded in 1991 by Yu Man Sang, a community bus driver who wanted to help members of the growing Chinese speaking diaspora who seemed isolated and lonely.

He created the club to bring people together, help them adjust to their new home and retain some traditions from their past.

Twenty five years on this club, now run by local legend Hugh Lee OAM boasts a dedicated home and hosts many events a week for over 1000 members.

Bennelong MP John Alexander OAM has previously celebrated the club’s milestone in a speech to the House of Representatives.

“Your Club is one of the great institutions of Bennelong, unifying the Chinese community, helping retain cultural links between Australia and China,” Mr Alexander said on Wednesday.

“It is also an essential part of the weekly life of many Eastwood residents.

“I have been honoured to attend many events with the Club, which are always run to the highest standard.”

“I would particularly like to thank Eastwood stalwart Hugh Lee OAM, a true local champion of who I am happy to call my friend.

“His leadership of the Chinese community has been essential to maintaining contact with their cultural identity whilst integrating into the broader Australian society.”

“Bennelong’s greatest asset is our diverse multicultural communities. And key to our success is robust local groups like the Eastwood Chinese Senior citizens Club.”

Ryde MP Victor Dominello also praised the Senior Citizens Club which he described as an outstanding example of the compassion within Eastwood’s Chinese speaking community and the dedication of club volunteers and staff.

The City of Ryde was represented by former mayor Clr Jerome Laxale who praised the Club.

“It is fantastic how you look after each other,” he said.

“You are a model to every other club in Eastwood.”

Eastwood Chinese Senior Citizens 25 years celebrations included a grand parade around Eastwood plaza and mall. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.