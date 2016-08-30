Elegant Senoritas at Gladesville eatery

Dos Senoritas Mexican restaurant in Gladesville has expanded its premises, added more than 40 new Mexican street style dishes to its menu and imported new Spanish speaking Senoritas to serve hungry customers.

Your host Domingo Andre founded the restaurant around four years ago with his authentic Guadalajara cooking which features three types of marketplace chilli’s called; Pasilla, Jugillo and Ancho.

Dos Senoritas has also been remodelled with a Guadalajara market place theme.

The new menu choice has more than 40 new classic Mexican meals which are complimented by Mexican lagers, Mexican dark lagers, Tequila Slammers, Margaritas, Mojitos, Tequila Sunrise and Michelda.

Authentic Mexican non alcoholic drinks feature Horchata a sweet rice drink made with cinnamon and vanilla as well as the ice cold ‘Jamaica’ which is made from an infusion of Hibiscus flowers.

The El Presidente meals are Domingo’s Specialties titled: Mole Poblano, Carne Asada, Mote Oaxaca, Fajita Combo and the Mexican village favourite .. Tamates !

These traditional dishes sizzle with flavour and feature Mexican Steak, Chicken (and even shrimp) prepared with tantalising ingredients which include Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Tequila Jalepenos, Guacamole and the Dark Chocolate Sauce of the Aztecs.

No Mexican street restaurant is complete without a selection of Burritos and Dos Senoritas serves seven succulent Burrito creations from its Los Famosos Burritos menu.

Hungry cowboys and girls are challenged to finish the massive, succulent Mac Daddy Burro.

The dessert menu is also native to Mexico with the popular Churros complimented by a flan made from Vanilla Bean Seeds and Spices served with chocolate sauce.

Dos Senoritas Restaurant’s new Senoritas Bettina, Sia, Karen and Karen. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO