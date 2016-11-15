Eleven new Citizens for Hunters Hill

Hunters Hill has eleven new citizens who took the Oath of Allegiance to Australia at the Town Hall in Alexandra Street on Monday night. The Citizenship Ceremony was hosted by Hunters Hill Mayor Richard Quinn who presented each new citizen with an Australian Native Plant and a toy Koala.

The new citizens are (from left) Siavash Salehi from Iran, Andrea Bumbalova from Slovakia, Dr Sukaina Parvez from India, Sylwia Leibschang from Poland, Olha Ivanishena from The Ukraine, Ali Bidgoli from Iran, Monia Cavalli from Italy, Mayor Richard Quinn, Keri Alcock from England, David Kahn from South Afrika, Nihal Ulgen Pierroni from Turkey and Mauro Sebastien Pierroni from Italy. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO