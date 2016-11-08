Emma Kirk shines in The Adele Experience

SOULFUL songstress Emma Kirk is coming to North Ryde RSL Community Club this Saturday November 12 to present The Adele Experience.

Adele’s retro soul revival has been unstoppable since her songs of love and loss touched the imagination of music lovers everywhere with her smash-hit albums ’19’ and ’21’ and her recent release of ’25’.

In ‘The Adele Experience’, Emma embodies the Brit’s sensational vocal range and sassy performance in an exploration of songs in true ‘Adele’ style.

Backed by some of Sydney’s internationally acclaimed musicians, Emma performs Adele’s classic hits with the vocal attention they deserve.

From her heart-wrenching Somebody Like You to the punchy pop-challenge Rolling In The Deep, Emma delivers a stirring performance that showcases pop’s most striking new star.

Featuring in her musical line up is the talented Rex Goh (guitar-Air Supply), Calvin Welch (drums -Earth Wind & Fire), Dwight Cunningham (bass), Carmel Mesiti (backing vocals) and many of Sydney’s finest session musicians who will rock the stage alongside Emma creating a full production of sound.

The Adele Experience’ is guaranteed to produce an intimate and enthralling evening of pure musical magic as Emma takes you on Adele’s life journey. you could almost believe.

This is a show that is not to be missed and one surely to vividly be remembered.

Tickets $25. Show commences at 8pm. Inquiries 9888-7588.