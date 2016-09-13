Emotional reunion for Tiger Lady Gwen with league legend Laurie

DRUMMOYNE Sailing Club hosted another successful Cameron Sykes Charity Sports Luncheon last Friday with guest appearances from NSW Origin coach Laurie Daley and FOX Sports personality Bryan Fletcher.

Among the guests was Gwen ‘Tiger Lady’ Bosler who joined her cousin Karen Sykes in raising funds for the ConnecTed Foundation at the Children’s Hospital Westmead.

Gwen’s father Robert Stuart was a dual international – playing two Tests for the Wallabies in 1910 and representing the Kangaroos in 1911-12 – and is the great great great uncle of Karen’s sons Cameron and Daniel.

Cameron Sykes sadly passed away in 2009 at the age of 10 of Hunter syndrome, a genetic disorder that shortens life.

Gwen, a staunch Balmain Tigers supporter, also caught up with an old friend in Laurie Daley and they re-enacted a photo shoot (pictured above) taken from a decade earlier at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

It was during those Games that Gwen first met Laurie while she was working as a volunteer swimming marshall.

Gwen, who is married to former Wallabies half back John Bosler, also caught up with her fourth cousin Daniel Sykes (pictured right) – one of the promising cubs in the U/16 Balmain Harold Matthews Cup representative squad. TWT on-the-spot PHOTOS.