Epping Boys High cater for Karonga Party

Epping Boys High School students personally catered for Karonga Special School students at their annual Musical Concert entertainment at the school last Wednesday. The Epping Boys High volunteers made and prepared the after concert party refreshment with the help and guidance of their teacher Nadine Koff.  PICTURED in the Karonga School kitchen serving refreshments are Epping Boys High School students with their teacher and Karonga school Principal and Deputy Principal, l to r, Tzai Seng Saylan, Karonga School Deputy Principal Janelle Simpson-Goodwin, Jeffrey Kong, Epping Boys High School teacher Nadine Koff, Zuellieg Tan, Charlie Aubert, Karonga School Principal Mark Gosbell and Hewitt  Cheung. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.

