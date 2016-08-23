Epping community wants to widen bridge

Epping MP Damien Tudehope backs the community campaign to widen Epping Bridge. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO

The Epping community this week launched a campaign to widen Epping Bridge.

The community campaign has the support of Epping MP Damien Tudehope who will present a community petition to the State Government.

” Epping bridge is a major bottleneck for traffic in the Epping Town Centre and is an important road crossing over the railway,” he said.

“As the Member for Epping, I am asking for your support in petitioning the NSW Government to widen Epping Bridge to ease traffic congestion in Epping.

“Epping is facing a great deal of change, and these changes bring challenges.

“I believe widening the bridge is an essential infrastructure project that we need to deliver to meet these challenges.”

Mr Tudehope said the community has waited long enough for the bridge widening.

“The proposal to widen the bridge has been in the works since before I was elected to Parliament,” he said.

” I want to see this happen sooner rather than later, and that’s why I am asking for community support to help me lobby the government for this outcome.

“Although I am confident we can achieve a positive outcome, it needs to happen now as this is an essential infrastructure upgrade for the Epping town centre.”

To support the community campaign visit the site: http://www.gopetition.com/petitions/petition-to-ask-the-nsw-government-to-widen-epping- bridge.html