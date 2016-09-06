Epping residents protest against boarding house

Epping residents braved a torrential downpour last Friday afternoon to protest against a proposed boarding house on Ray Road.

The boarding house at 123 Ray Road will see the demolition of a single storey home to be replaced by a boarding house for up to 30 occupants.

The angry residents are calling on Parramatta Council administrator Amanda Chadwick to reject the proposal when it comes before her.

They say it will increase on street parking and is out of character with the area, which has seen a recent increase in high rise developments.

“The addition of 30 new residents with a possible 18 extra cars with insufficient parking will only increase the huge congestion issues already affecting Ray Road,” they said.

“With only four car parking spaces provided, residents of the boarding house will be parking their cars in front of our homes causing a flow on effect which will impact upon every Ray Road resident.

“This proposed development is a monstrocity with a height of more than 120 metres.

“Parramatta should be deeply concerned about this.”

There is disagreement among residents about the future occupants of the boarding house with some claiming it will be mostly Asian students from Macquarie University while others fear it will be young male welfare recipients.

“If it is going to be a half way house then the best location for it is Ermington, not Epping,” one neighbour said.

“Whoever it is, an ever changing group of residents creates a threat to our security and safety.

“Parramatta should consider just who will be living here and why.”

Neighbouring Ryde Council has opposed boarding houses and local Liberal leader Bill Pickering has warned that boarding houses accumulate rubbish and attract rats.

The Epping residents agree.

“Another concern we have is the lack of consideration given to the issue of rubbish bins as bins will be placed along the street on the roadside.

“As well as bins overflowing with food waste, they will also infringe on the allocated bus stop space.”

The residents further warn of other ‘slum’ conditions, if the boarding house is approved.

“With such a large number of residents living in such a small space, how will their washing be hung out to dry if there are no facilities for them?”

Epping MP Damien Tudehope recently told the residents he is opposed to the boarding house development but they nonetheless fear high density developments will be imposed on them if the boarding house sets a precedent.

“If this development goes ahead who can say what future developments will be approved along our road.”

