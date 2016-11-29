Epping’s Holocaust survivor meets Holland’s King and Queen

Epping’s Holocaust survivor Harry Fransmann held a heart warming conversation with the King and Queen of The Netherlands in Sydney earlier this month.

Dutch born Mr Fransmann spent three years in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two and was badly injured in the Nazi bombing of Rotterdam in 1940.

After the downfall of Nazi Germany he served with the Dutch Army in South East Asia before emigrating to Australia in 1948.

He told The Weekly Times he was ‘very, very thrilled’ to meet King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima during their Royal Reception at Luna Park.

ÒI was one of four Dutch ex-servicemen presented to the King, who said to me, Mr Fransmann, tell me everything that happened to you,Ó he said.

ÒI told him how I was buried under the rubble when the Nazi’s bombed Rotterdam, which was the first of my miracles and how I survived the concentration camp.

ÒI told him that when I returned to Holland I had no home left to go to and that all my family had been killed and that was why I joined the Dutch Army to fight against the Japanese.

ÒAlthough I was one of hundreds of people to meet the King, he said he will always remember me and I’m sending him a copy of my book, titled And Heaven Stood By Me because he asked to read about my story.Ó

Harry Fransmann also has an old photograph and a story of personal interest to the King.

ÒMy uncle Max was once looking after his great, great, great grandfather Prince Henry, who once slept in the bedroom where I grew up.Ó

Mr Fransmann described the King and Queen as a warm and genuine couple with a strong sense of service to the Dutch speaking community in The Netherlands and around the world.

ÒFor me and my wife Marilyn, meeting the King and Queen was a beautiful experience and we were both very, very thrilled to meet them.Ó

The Royal couple also met Epping MP Damien Tudehope during the Royal Tour.

Epping’s Holocaust survivor Harry Fransmann meets King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at Luna Park. Photo courtesy Irene Grootendorst, Senior Management Assistant Consulate-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands