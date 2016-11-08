Evergreen Kathleen celebrates birthday at Basil’s

Kathleen Anne Hayman celebrated her 86th birthday last Saturday night in style at Basils Restaurant in Marsfield.

“Basil’s is a real local favourite of mine due to the high quality fresh seafood,” says Kathleen.

In particular, I love their oysters and fish.”

Kathleen was joined for the celebration by her five children and their partners including Wendy and her husband John; Gregory and his wife Shelagh; David and partner Regine; Michael and partner Terri and Pamela with husband Tom. Rounding out the happy group of twelve was Kathleen’s friend of over 50 years, Noreen Holland.

Kathleen is thrilled to have reached the age of 86 and really enjoys watching her grandchildren and great children grow up and build their lives. She often reflects that she has seen some amazing changes during her life such as the computer and Internet, mobile phones and microwave ovens. However, her favourite innovation remains the automatic washing machine! TWT on-the-spot PHOTO