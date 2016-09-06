Exciting new facilities at Concord & Ryde Sailing Club

YOU watched Tom Burton win Olympic gold in the Laser dinghy class along with Silver medals won in other classes at the Rio Games, now you or your kids can come on down and give sailing a try yourself.

The 2016-2017 sailing season has commenced at Concord & Ryde Sailing Club and anyone interested in participating is always welcome.

Members are excited to be using the new club facilities this season, built by volunteers over winter.

They are grateful to the many generous patrons whose donations and grants made the extensions possible.

The extension offers significant boat storage to current and potential new members who can’t store their boats at home.

Concord & Ryde Sailing Club is a family friendly dinghy sailing club located at Kissing Point Park, corner Waterview Street and Yaralla Road Putney.

Each Saturday afternoon a large number of dinghies take part in racing on the Parramatta River between Ryde Bridge, Majors Bay and Brays Bay.

The club has been sailing on the river for over 70 years.

Several different types of dinghies take part including: Spirals, Tasars, NS14’s, Herons, Sabots, Optimists, Catamarans and Firebugs.

Sailors of all skill levels are catered for – from beginners to State and national champions.

The club also has an active Cadet fleet and popular learn to sail program for young sailors and adults.

CRSC has a fleet of Optimist Dinghies used for training children at their Australian Sailing accredited Discover Sailing centre.

David McClean, CRSC Head Training Officer, has developed a special training program using these dinghies which are ideal for teaching children eight years and over to sail.

It is a flexible program made up of three separate courses catering for beginners and children with some sailing experience.

First course for children starts on Saturday September 17.

The Club also runs School Holiday courses over the season, the first one starting on Tuesday September 27.

Adult Learn to Sail course using Spiral dinghies consists of Tuesday night theory classes from 6:30pm to 8pm and Saturday mornings on the water 9am to 12 noon for five weeks.

The first adults learn to sail course starts on Tuesday September 13.

Life jackets and dinghies used in training are provided by the club. Once the season starts the courses fill up very quickly so book in now.

If you are interested in learning to sail, contact Kay Williams 0407437019 who can help you decide which training course best meets your needs or visit concordrydesailing.org.au for more information.

For more information about the club and afternoon sailing contact Club Secretary Sandra Donovan 9816 5468 or boat storage inquiries contact Ben Welsh 0407 273 422.

PICTURED is club members Ella and Tim going for a sail with their dad