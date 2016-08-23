Facelift for Midway Shopping Centre

A well known Ryde celebrity is about to have a facelift.

Celebrity shopping village Midway is being redesigned and improved to provide more all weather protection and to enhance the shopping experience with a touch of style and elegance.

Owners the Rocca Family said the upcoming facelift will see a brighter Midway with even better access.

“The latest change is a facelift planned for outside the shops facing the North Road carpark,” the family said.

“Over the coming months the awning area in front of the shops will be replaced with a higher, larger awning covering all the area from the shops to the edge of the carpark .

“This will provide more protection from the direct sun and rain.

“New paving and seating areas will be installed and a relocated garden bed and there will be wheelchair and stroller access to all shops.

“As well as these new features, a large skylight will provide abundant diffused natural lighting to the covered area.”

Miday is located mid-way between Ryde and Eastwood and was opened in September, 1960 by the then mayor of Ryde, Alderman Edward Lester Septimus ‘Sep’ (ELS) Hall.

It started with only four shops and now has twenty.

“Our post-war development in the 1950s and 1960s saw the market garden farming areas transformed into residential houses,” the family said.

“It is an important neighbourhood shopping centre providing day to day needs for the local community.”

All the shops will be trading as normal during the construction period.

