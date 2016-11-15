Family Festival to light up East Ryde

East Ryde will light up with fun on Sunday November 27 when the Sager Place shopping centre hosts the Light Up East Ryde Festival.

Now in its second year, the Festival will showcase local talent and fine dining in an alfresco community atmosphere with proceeds being donated to Macquarie Park Rotary.

Festival organisers said that as well as being a fun, family friendly event it will also start the Christmas season in style with the official launch of the Sager Place Christmas decorations.

“Last year more than 3,000 local people attended the Festival and enjoyed the twillight market stalls.

“This year we we host an international food fair, entertainment by celebrity performers as well as FREE activities for children which include a little zoo with cuddly animals, face painting and a Santa Cave.”

The festival starts at 3pm and concludes at 8pm with the lighting of the Christmas decorations.

The Macquarie Park Rotary Raffle will be drawn at 7.30pm and raffle tickets will be sold at the Festival’s Macquarie Park Rotary stall.

Raffle proceeds will go to North Ryde Community Aid and The Social Hub.

Pictured at Sager Place are the Light Up East Ryde team who include Allister Scott from Besic Whitney Real Estate, Carolin Wilkinson of North Ryde Community Aid, Acting General Manager (LCU), Macquarie Park Rotary President David Malone, Solicitor Winston Readford, Driessen Insurance Managing Director Leo Driessen and Kathleen Synnott from Bresic Whitney. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO