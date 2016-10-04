Famous Ryde Mayor at new Council Chambers

Long serving Mayor Edna Wilde was at last Tuesday night’s opening of Ryde’s new council chambers where she expressed doubt about the City’s future under a proposed mega council. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO

Former Ryde Mayor and local legend Edna Wilde has praised the City’s new Council Chambers but has raised doubts about its democratic role if Ryde is abolished and merged with Lane Cove and Hunters Hill by the Baird Government.

The new Council Chamber was officially opened last Tuesday night and is located above Ryde Library in the Top Ryde City Shopping complex.

It incorporates state of the art communications equipment and replaces the old Ryde Civic Centre Chamber, closed in the wake of a Safe Work report which found it did not comply with Occupational Health and Safety regulations.

Edna Wilde was Mayor of Ryde from 1980 t0 1982 and again from 1999 until 2004.

The long serving Mayor said the new chamber has yet to establish a reputation as the home of local democracy in the same way the Civic Centre site had.

“It is quite a different place and I suppose it is a sign of the times,” she said.

“I think it will be a sad day if Ryde is amalgamated and very interesting to see what the future holds and if bigger proves to be better, which I doubt.”

The new Council Chambers follows the first Council meetings at a Ryde Chapel in 1871, at a local school in Blaxland Road in the early 20th century and from 1964 at the Ryde Civic Centre under a vision by former alderman and The Weekly Times Managing Editor John ‘Action’ Booth.

The new Council Chambers are linked to the Council’s new help desk facility which is expected to help an estimated 18,000 visitors a year and respond to more than 100,000 annual telephone calls.

Acting General Manager Roy Newsome praised staff involved in setting up the new Council Chambers.

“Without your help, this would not have been possible,” he said.