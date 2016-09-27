Festival Oasis fun for kids at The Concourse

Willoughby City Council’s Festival Oasis continues outdoors at The Concourse, 409 Victoria Avenue, Chatswood until this Friday September 30.

Enjoy a break in the sun, settle into the free deck chairs and enjoy relaxing live music.

Activities for the kids these school holidays include brick building fun with Lego bricks on Wednesday September 28 from 10.30am to 1.30pm; the Lego Movie on the Urban Screen from 3pm to 5pm; a Wildlife Show and Animal Expo on Thursday September 29 from 10.30am to 12.30pm followed by music entertainment with Larissa McKay from 3pm to 5pm.

There’ll be Spin Joy Hula Hoops for the kids this Friday September 30 from 10.30am to 12.30pm; face painting from 12.30pm to 2.30pm plus entertainment from musician Dave Calandra between 3pm and 5pm. For further details phone 9777 1000 or email: events@willoughby.nsw.gov.au