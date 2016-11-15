Festival of St Cecilia  at St Kevins Church

Mozart’s Vespers K339 is the major choral work at this weekend’s Festival of St Cecilia at St Kevins Catholic Church Eastwood.

Exciting young soloists Madeleine O’Dea (soprano), Matilda Rose Williams (alto),Daniel Folesi (tenor) and Matthew Phillips (bass) will be joined by choir voices from St Kevins and guest choristers and accompanied by the Kevinwood Orchestra.

Festival takes place this Saturday November 19 and Sunday November 20 with regular masses at St Kevins (including Chinese service at 12 noon) a great variety of styles of music will be used, including a traditional kingly hymns accompanied by brass ensemble for the Feast of Christ the King.

Special guests this year include violinist Stephen Hanly from North Ryde who’ll perform with Kevinwood strings as solo violin in the Brandenburg Concerto No 4 with flautists Ryoko Funamoto and Robyn Farrell.

Lane Cove’s Tambourine Bay Winds woodwind ensemble will again perform as will the Eastwood Leisure Learning Choir.

Visitors most welcome. No admission charge. For more details check website: www.kevinwood.org or contact Festival Coordinator Suzanne Maslen 9874 2809.