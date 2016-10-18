FESTIVAL SINGING STAR WINNERS

Winners and placegetters in the Granny Smith Festival Singing Star Contest organised by Roseanna Gallo OAM of RG Music were:

14 years and under  1st place – Kylie Zhou; 2nd place – Laura Bambagiotti; 3rd place –  Georgina Hedges.

15 years and over 1st place – Sophia Stergio; 2nd place – Ivy Wong; 3rd place – Janine Joseph.

PICTURED L TO R Roseanna Gallo OAM, AIvy Wong, Steven Sim (Judge), Kylie Zhou, Sophia Stergio, Laura Bambagiotti, Janine Joseph, De’ Ann Hespe (Judge), Eleanor Taig (Judge) Jessica Teasdale (TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Queen runner up) Georgina Hedges.

PICTURED ABOVE Brush Park Scouts sausage sizzle stall was busy all day serving a thousand sausage sandwiches  plus steaks, bacon and eggs and onions plus drinks.

