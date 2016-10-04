Films and Food the highlights of a great night in Gladesville

The official poster.

Gladesville is celebrating Spring with an amazing outdoor film and dining extravanganza.

Titled ‘Gladesville Flicks and Eats’ it will be held in Cowell Street Gladesville on Saturday October 22 from 6pm and is being hosted by the Gladesville Chamber of Commerce and Hunters Hill Council in partnership with Gladesville Shopping Village, John Paranchi McGrath Real Estate, The Bayview Hotel and the Sydney Indie Film Festival.

The cinema includes the movies Wall E, Oddball and the short films Dancing With Gene Kelly and

“Is it possible for a robot to fall in love and save the world?” asks event promoter Adrian Black.

“Wall E is an incredibly fascinating and equally sweet film of visual amazement, that will captivate kids as much as it will entertain grown-ups.

“Oddball is a heartwarming Australian underdog tale.

“Based on a true story, Oddball is a film about a quirky chicken farmer and his troublemaking dog trying to protect a wild penguin sanctuary and thus trying to save their South Australian seaside town.

“We will show some of the best and most exciting family short films as part of the Sydney Indie Film Festival and these short films will provide the perfect frame for our two feature films.

“They’re funny, they’re cute and we are sure readers of The Weekly Times will love them.”

There will also be great dining at the event.

“Gladesville is home to an amazing array of restaurants and is a fantastic destination for a great night-out,” Mr Black said.

“We have invited some of the top local restaurants to be part of this year’s Flick ‘n’ Eats. Stalls include Aussie Goodies, Voro Italian, Blue Chilli, Gourmet Pizza Pantry, Thai Noodle, Bistro Meme, Gladesville Rotary and more.”

Parking is available until 12 midnight in the Gladesville Shopping Village carpark – enter via Flagstaff Street.

For more info https://www.facebook.com/Gladesvillefestival/