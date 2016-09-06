Firworks display will light up Eastwood Heights School fete

A fireworks display in Lincoln Street Eastwood is being held this Saturday September 10 from 7.15 pm to celebrate Eastwood Heights Primary School’s upcoming 60th Anniversary.

School P&C spokesman Michael Goldring told The Weekly Times the fireworks display is being supported by live performances, an Australian wildlife show and loads of stalls, rides and games from 3pm.

He said the fireworks display is a traditional event which has been enhanced by the school’s multicultural heritage.

“Not many schools have the chance to stage a spectacular fireworks display on their very own school oval,” Mr Goldring said.

“We find many parents who were once students of the school returning with their own children to continue to enjoy the fireworks tradition again.

“Being part fundraiser and part school community celebration we hope people come early and take part in the variety of attractions and stalls we have to offer.”

A search of the school archives reveals the fireworks display dates back to the 1980s.

“The origins of the fete itself are still not known but we hope to find out more before our 60th next year as we work with the school alumni,” he said.

“We do know in 1985 the school community built the fitness track and to celebrate it’s opening a ‘Fun, Fitness and Fireworks’ fete was held.

“The first few fireworks lightings were actually done by the P&C.

“Almost every year since 1985 there has been a fete and a fireworks display to cap off the night !”

Since the 1980’s local business and cultural communities have got involved.

“This year over 70 businesses are contributing in some way,” he said.

“Being a proud multicultural school we have many parents who like to bring their cultural background to influence the event.

“The Asian and Korean food stalls are fantastic examples of this !”

Funds raised will be invested in new technology and the fitout of new classrooms.

“With the growing generosity from the many local businesses in the area we now only ask for a gold coin donation to come in and enjoy the fireworks.”

A child’s eye view of Eastwood Height’s Primary School Fete.