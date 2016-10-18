Flicks and Eats on this Saturday

Gladesville will celebrate Spring this Saturday night October 22 with a giant movie and street feast double feature in Cowell Street.

Titled ‘Gladesville Flicks and Eats’ it will be held from 5pm and is being hosted by the Gladesville Chamber of Commerce and Hunters Hill Council in partnership with Gladesville Shopping Village, John Paranchi McGrath Real Estate, The Bayview Hotel and the Sydney Indie Film Festival.

Co sponsered by the Blue Chilli Restaurant, La Perla Seafood and Josh-e Rogan the cinema includes the movies Wall E, Oddball and the short films Dancing With Gene Kelly and Weston.

“Is it possible for a robot to fall in love and save the world?” asks event promoter Adrian Black.

“Wall E is an incredibly fascinating and equally sweet film of visual amazement, that will captivate kids as much as it will entertain grown-ups.

“We will show some of the best and most exciting family short films as part of the Sydney Indie Film Festival and these short films will provide the perfect frame for our two feature films.

“They’re funny, they’re cute and we are sure readers of The Weekly Times will love them.”

There will also be great dining at the event.

“Gladesville is home to an amazing array of restaurants and is a fantastic destination for a great night-out,” Mr Black said.

“We have invited some of the top local restaurants to be part of this year’s Flick ‘n’ Eats. Stalls include Aussie Goodies, Voro Italian, Blue Chilli, Gourmet Pizza Pantry, Thai Noodle, Bistro Meme, Gladesville Rotary and more.”

“This is a great opportunity for all the family to come along and have fun and to give mum a break from cooking for the night as you try some of the tantalising food available on the night.”

Parking is available until 12 midnight in the Gladesville Shopping Village carpark – enter via Flagstaff Street.

For more info https://www.facebook.com/Gladesvillefestival/

Last year’s event in Gladesville was a huge hit with everyone except this unfortunate French chef who copped a huge hit in the face with a few cream pies thrown by local children.