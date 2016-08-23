Forced merger poll not possible next month

HOPES that Hunters Hill would hold a poll on its proposed forced amalgamation to coincide with next month’s local government elections have been dashed by NSW Electoral Commission.

Councillors had hoped the poll would replace the local election now postponed by a year but a letter from Acting Electoral Commissioner Linda Franklin has advised them it can’t be held until October, at the earliest.

Ms Franklin did not advise the Council of the cost of holding its own poll but noted it would cost the Commission $65,000 to hold one.

General Manager Barry Smith advised councillors that Hunters Hill could hold a poll for less than this amount, which is expected to vindicate a recent survey that showed more than 80 per cent of local ratepayers do not want to merge with Ryde and Lane Cove.

There is no assurance the Baird dictatorship will withdraw the proposed forced merger on the basis of a poll, especially one which does not include ratepayers in the City of Ryde.

Hunters Hill currently has a legal challenge in the Land and Environment Court against the so-called ‘undemocratic and flawed’ process used by Baird to justify the forced amalgamation.

***

THE ROTARY CLUB of Hunters Hill has had its proposal to lease the vacant Weil Park Scout Hall rejected in favour of consultation with two other proposed tenants.

Councillors voted unanimously to include All Saints Soccer Club and the Hunters Hill Theatre in talks about the Hall, which was recently vacated by the local Scout group.

Councillor Peter Astridge said he hoped the three interested parties would agree to share the Hall, rather than two sub leasing it from Rotary.

“I don’t think Rotary can become the landlord, the Council must remain the landlord because when one organisation controls it, it will be to that organisation’s interest,” he said.

Councillor Gary Bird unsuccessfully proposed that Rotary be offered a five year lease.

Rotary spokesman Charles Amos walked out of the meeting before the vote.

“We find this recommendation is a waste of time, how much longer has this got to on for !” said Mr Amos, who promised around $45,000 in upgrade work.

***

THE HUNTERS HILL THEATRE has been offered the temporary use of the Hunters Hill Town Hall until it finds a new home.

The Theatre recently had its lease ended at the former Anglican Church in Woolwich, which is being sold by the Anglican parish.

The Town Hall will be leased to the Theatre at a reduced rate, which was welcomed by Theatre President Maggie Scott.

“The use of the Town Hall will enable us to go on but the normal hourly rate would be prohibitive, so we’ve put in an expression of interest for the (Weil Park) Scout Hall,” Ms Scott said.

Councillor’s noted the contribution the 86 year old Theatre troupe makes to the community.

Councillor Peter Astridge said he hoped the Anglican Parish will sell the Woolwich church to someone who wants to preserve the building as it is.