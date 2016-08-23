Fusion Foundation Gala Ball supports a worthy cause

Top Ryde City’s Helloworld Travel Agency is donating two tickets to Paris as part of a fundraising promotion for the Fusion Foundation.

The tickets can be won at a raffle at the Foundation’s Gala Ball on Friday October 14 at Curzon Hall in Marsfield which is being held to help raise $150,000 to support local organisations Achieve Australia, Alzheimer’s Australia (NSW) and the Royal Rehab.

Helloworld’s Lydia Scuglia said that as well as the Gala Ball the community is also invited to contribute to the Foundation through sponsorship and donations.

“The Fusion Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation supported by the Rotary Club and eminent members of the Ryde community,” Ms Scuglia said.

“Focus for the Fusion Foundation is to connect businesses with local charities having a positive impact in the Ryde community.”

At the forefront this year are Achieve Australia, Alzheimers Australia (NSW) and the Royal Rehab in Putney.

“Achieve Australia is a leader in disability services, working to ensure every Australian with a disability achieves social inclusion and a meaningful and valued life,” Ms Scuglia said.

“It facilitates learning and maintenance of life and work skills as well as participation in community activities, the development of relationships and an ability to make life choices.”

Ms Scuglia praised the contribution made by Alzheimer’s Australia (NSW) which advocates for support services, education, information as well as caring for people with dementia.

“The Royal Rehab is building a more inclusive society for people with complex health and other needs across the disability spectrum and advances rehabilitation so that people with a traumatic brain, spinal cord injury, stroke and other neurological conditions have the best possible chance of returning to their lives in a meaningful way.”

Ms Scuglia described the impact made by the three chosen organisations as ‘inspiring’.

“Continued funding for these worthy causes ensures continuous support to people in need of these services to lead meaningful and independent lives.

“Your generous support of the Fusion Foundation Fundraising Gala Ball will directly impact on our ability to support these important local causes which are dedicated to making a difference.

“By supporting this fundraiser you have the opportunity to develop a meaningful partnership with the Fusion Foundation which is committed to strengthening our local community, together.”

For more details on the Fusion Foundation and the Gala Ball, visit www.thefusionfoundation.com.au