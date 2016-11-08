Get Well Maria

TWT Territory is in shock and saddened by the news that our local icon Maria Venuti has suffered a stroke following harassment from a demented stalker.

Maria is currently in Royal North Shore Hospital where she was placed in a forced coma with her devoted daughter Bianca by her bedside.

Maria Venuti critical after massive stroke

MARIA VENUTI AM has awakened from a 48 hour induced coma after she suffered a massive stroke in a suspected stalking incident outside her Gladesville home on Saturday morning.

The legendary entertainer – who is beloved by readers of The Weekly Times – is reported to be in a “critical but stable” condition at Royal North Shore Hospital where her daughter Bianca Venuti Hughes remains by her side.

Latest updates report she is receiving treatment to alleviate swelling on her brain as well as treatment for a fractured ankle.

Ryde Police found Maria Venuti semi-conscious on a bathroom floor around 8.40 am on Saturday.

Police used a taser to subdue a 38 year old suspected stalker who resisted arrest outside her home and was later escorted under guard to Royal North Shore Hospital for mental health assessment.

Bianca Venuti Hughes issued a statement to the media on Monday night where she asked people to pray for her mother.

“On behalf of mum and our family and friends, I would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers.

“They are very much appreciated and please keep them coming.

“It is going to be a long journey back to health.

“The first 48 hours were critical and now the focus is on the next three days, which are very important in her recovery.”

Maria Venuti is known to have recently completed an exhausting schedule of public appearances and recently performed at Five Dock’s Ferragosto Festival before a crowd in excess of 80,000 people and attended the Melbourne Cup carnival where she was a star.

Police attended her home in September when they captured a stalking suspect in a nearby street and detained him for a mental health assessment.

Detectives are continuing their inquiries in relation to the latest incident.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.