2016 TWT Teen Queen Quest Entries Now Open with Fab cash Prizes to Win!

Great prizes including $1,000 cash prizemoney can be won in this year’ s TWT Gladesville Christmas Festival Teen Queen Quest.

2016 TWT Teen Queen will officially open the Gladesville Christmas Festival on Saturday December 10 at Gladesville Shopping Village and star in special events through the year of her reign in 2017Competition is open to all teenage young ladies from 13 to 19 on December 10 this year and entry is FREE.

TO ENTER simply fill in the coupon in the paper and send it with a recent photo to: TWT Teen Quest, PO Box 123 Ryde 1680 or email with entry form details and photo to contactus@weeklytimes.cpom.au and say why you would like to be this year’s TWT Teen Queen.

Entry numbers are strictly limited so contestants are invited to enter as soon as possible to not be disappointed when you miss out the fun and excitement.

The winner will be presented on stage at the TWT Rotary Community Christmas Carols Spectacular at North Ryde Common on Sunday December 18 and at other community events.

Amanda Hedges was crowned 2015 TWT Gladesville Christmas Festival Teen Queen by 2014 winner Samantha Bowyer-Tagg. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.