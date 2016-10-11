Gladesville RSL 95th Anniversary Celebration Dinner

Gladesville RSL Sub-Branch celebrated its 95th anniversary with a dinner last Saturday night at Gladesville RSL Community Club.

Master of Ceremonies and Gladesville RSL Vice President and Secretary Clr Peter Astridge welcomed guests and members including RSL State Councillor Ian Henderson, RSL Northern Metropolitan District Council President Mrs Eilleen Henderson, North Ryde RSL President Trevor Williams and Mrs Donna Williams, Hunters Hill Mayor Clr Richard Quinn, Ryde Mayor Colonel Pickering, Gladesville RSL Women’s Auxiliary Mrs Enid Haslop and John F Booth AM from The Weekly Times also celebrating 95 years in 2016.

Peter Astridge gave a brief outline of the background and beginnings of the Sub-Branch in June 1921 then known as the Returned Soldiers & Sailors Imperial League of Australia.

“Those returned servicemen from WW1 had long realised the need for an organisation that would work to assist the returned servicemen and women in their hour of need as there were those among them still suffering from war wounds and illnesses contracted from their active duty”, Peter Astridge said.

“There were men without jobs, without homes and many without any form of hope.

“There were many war widows and their children who had to be fed, clothed and educated whilst the men who would normally be doing these things were lying in their graves in the war cemeteries of Gallipoli, Egypt or France”.

Gladesville RSL Sub-Branch President Jim Butt also said a few words and welcomed guests and members to what proved to be a most successful and enjoyable evening for all.

During the evening a Life Membership of the RSL was presented to Sub-Branch Vice President and Treasurer James Tyson for long and commendable service to the RSL.