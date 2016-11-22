Gladesville’s adorable cats seek loving homes

Gladesville’s World League for Protection of Animals has a selection of beautiful mature cats looking for a loving home.

The mature cats are both male and female and range from adorable tabby cats to smokey greys and mysterious black cats.

Dr Jonine Penrose-Wall from the World League’s cat showroom on the corner of Cowell Street and Victoria Road (next to the TAB) said mature cats make the ideal pet.

ÒOur theme this month is Adopt An Adult..The Mature Choice,Ó Dr Penrose-Wall said.

ÒWhat you’re getting with an adult cat is personality, a pleasure to have and a cat who deserves a home.Ó

Although the World League has baskets full of cute kitchens which are always popular, some adult cats can take months to find an owner.

ÒWe do get some beautiful mother cats left for up to a year on the shelf, which can be sad because they are very loving animals who would love someone to take them home and care for them.

ÒSome are a bit timid, but there’s an incredible pleasure seeing a timid cat come out of its shell when it bonds with a new owner, which takes about six weeks.Ó

Some are previously owned.

ÒWe have one cat here whose owner died of cancer, who needs love an affection again.Ó

Dr Penrose-Wall stressed that despite internet posts of cats doing funny tricks, most just like to sleep during the day and explore their world at night.

ÒThey are not toys, they are intelligent living beings with personalities and with rights and feelings the same as us,Ó she said.

The World League for Protection of Animals is also looking for volunteers to help look after the cats during their stay in Gladesville.

ÒWe are very strictly a No Kill based service and we need support with our ongoing campaigns and our vital rescue work.

ÒWe are a rescue organisation fighting against cruelty and we promote the wellbeing of animals.

ÒYet sadly, every year thousands of homeless cats are put to death in Australian pounds.Ó

To adopt an adult cat phone Dr Penrose-Wall to arrange an interview, seven days a week after 11am 0n 0409 741 414 or phone the Gladesville Office on 9817 4892.

The website is www.wlpa.org

The World League was founded in Germany in 1898 and has been a registered charity since 1937, funded soley by membership fees.

Volunteer Ella Taylor is pictured at Gladesville’s World League for Protection of Animals with a beautiful adult cat looking for a safe home and a loving owner. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO

This adorable cat is looking for an owner.