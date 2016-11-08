Golden memories  for Jan and Kevin

Ryde residents Jan and Kevin Craik OAM, who recently celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary, have achieved plenty over the past five decades.

The couple are pictured after their wedding on October 29, 1966 in Marrickville Baptist Church.

Kevin and Jan, who have lived at Oatlands and Ryde for the past 24 years, will celebrate their milestone with family and friends with a special party later this month.

In their time together, they’ve been instrumental in cutting edge youth initiatives mainly in Christian camping and low cost coach holidays, being the basis of Christian Youth Travel Association.

CYTA also operated CYTA Lodge in Cooma, an over 300 bed youth accommodation centre. It was here that Kev and Jan hosted the annual Australian Christian Music Seminar for some 25 years.

Kev was awarded the Order Of Australia Medal for services to youth back in 1983.

Jan has been involved in the direction and stage management of Australia-wide concert tours from big indoor arenas to small country school halls.

They both have attended Ryde Baptist Church since 1983 where Jan continues to be heavily involved, including directing three musicals and many other aspects of church life. They are both held in high esteem for their involvement over the years.

Recently they have moved into retirement, taking up a unit and happily settled in Vimiera Village in Marsfield.