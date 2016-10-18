Golden memories for Hunters Hill locals Jan and Michael

Long time Hunters Hill residents Jan and Michael Galanos celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary recently with family and friends at Rosehill Racecourse.

The couple are pictured after their marriage on October 2, 1966 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bourke Street, Sydney.

They have both lived in the area most of their lives and attended Gladesville Public School where they met.

Michael and his brother Basil, together with their father Con, started Gladesville Joinery / CBM Milling Co in 1954 – a timber and carpentry business that thrived in the local area for 61 years before it closed its doors late last year.

They raised four children – Matthew, Michelle, Phillip and Paul and are also the proud grandparents of eight grandchildren – Melissa, Ashleigh, Michael, Alistair, Jaidyn, Erynne, Brandon and Jonah.