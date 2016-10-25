Government offer at Health Forum

Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley and guests at a North Ryde 3M Health Forum last week were moved by the testimony of Jean Hayden, who suffers from Venous Ulcer.

Mrs Hayden spoke about the issues faced by Venous Ulcer sufferers and Sussan Ley promised to act with Health Department officials to help sufferers afford the cost of a new treatment, thereby saving taxpayers millions of dollars.

There are 430,000 Australians who lack access to effective and affordable wound care and Sussan Ley told the national 3M Chronic Wounds Forum it is critical to get sufferers out of hospital and on the pathway to effective and affordable care.

She said the treatment costs to taxpayers are more than $3.8 billion annually and take up the time of nearly 60% of community nurses

With currently 430,000 Australians with chronic wounds, this number is likely to grow with the ageing population.

The Forum heard Venous leg ulcers are the most common clinical wound problem seen in Australian general practice, where a new compression therapy is proven to be gold standard treatment, accelerating VLU patient recovery time and minimising the strain on the healthcare system

With no current reimbursement scheme in place for compression bandages, patients must pay up to $50 per bandage, needing at least three per week, for a minimum of 10 consecutive weeks or longer if the wound is chronic or recurring.

Jean Hayden told the Forum of her personal struggle.

“Both legs were red, swollen and painful yet the wound was only on one leg,” she said.

“Compression bandages forced the fluid back through my heart to be removed via the kidneys while other treatments were administered to the wound.

“Just three weeks ago I noticed fluid was constantly seeping into my shoe.”

Mrs Hayden’s story now has a happy ending.

“I am forever indebted to the four women whose constant caring of my leg, within the research program, taught me so much about a diabolical venous ulcer.

“The fight was won and has given me joyful freedom from pain, fear and anxiety.

“From the same research program another man gave testimony that the same people saved his leg, as his other leg had been amputated.”

The Forum heard that the cost of the new treatment is unaffordable to many sufferers, which means they must put up with ineffective treatment, prolonging their recovery time.

Patient and professional group, Wound CRC is calling for affordable access to compression bandages for the treatment of venous leg ulcers to relieve the health care system of unnecessary strain, but also accelerate the care of patients and improve their quality of life.

It is estimated the Australian government could save $166 million annually if Australians with venous leg ulcers were treated with compression bandages.