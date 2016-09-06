GRANNY SMITH FESTIVAL 2016

Festival Queen stars in Grand Parade

This year’s TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen will star in the Grand Parade on Festival Day Saturday October 15 in Eastwood accompanied by all Grand Finalists.

Entry is now open for this year’s Festival Queen Quest for all local young ladies aged sixteen years and over on Festival Day Saturday October 15.

Fab Prizes to Win!

Fabulous prizes can be won in this year’s TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen Quest including $1,750 cash with $1,000 First Prize courtesy Eastwood Shopping Centre plus many thousands shared for all finalists.

2016 TWT Festival Queen will not only star in the Granny Smith Festival Grand Parade but will serve as The Weekly Times and Eastwood Shopping Centre Ambassador for the ensuing year.

Entry is free and is open to all young ladies sixteen years of age and over on Festival Day Saturday October 15.

TO ENTER simply fill in the entry form in this weeks Weekly Times Mewspaper and enclose a recent photograph and send to: TWT Granny Smith Festival Queen Quest, PO Box 123 Ryde 1680 or email full details to: contactus@weeklytimes.com.au

Numbers are strictly limited so contestants are advised to enter as soon as possible to ensure a place and not be disappointed.

PICTURED: Reigning TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen Ruth Huo accompanied by previous Festival Queen Isabella Laguzza starred in last year’s Granny Smith Festival Grand Parade in Eastwood riding in Terry Ryan’s multi award winning 1958 De Soto Firesweep convertible used by Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.