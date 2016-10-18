Granny Smith Festival Fun in the Sun

Record crowds packed Eastwood for last Saturday’s 31st annual Granny Smith Festival in brilliant spring sunshine.

Ryde acting Mayor Clr Jane Stott officially opened the Festival from the main stage following the spectacular and colourful Grand Parade which included the TWT 2016 Festival Queen and grand finalists.

East met West when Orange City Councillors Deputy Mayor Chris Gryllis and Kevin Duffy met Chinese dancers at the Landmark Hotel official welcome reception, pictured above. Exhibiting from Orange for the first time with the Orange Markets display was Mario Casido and team from Australian Queen Bee Line, below right.

2016 TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen and Grand Finalists received their prizes on stage in Eastwood Shopping Centre following the Festival official opening and Grand Parade. Pictured above, l to r, mc Stephen Sim, YuHu Group’s Garry Wong, Shi Li Zhao of Blossom House Florist, Bennelong MP John Alexander OAM, 2015 TWT Festival Queen Ruth Huo, First Runner-up Jessica Teasdale, Ray Khoury Eastwood Shopping Centre general manager, 2016 TWT Festival Queen Rachel Monck, Lyn Lin of Phoenix Beauty, grand finalist Mithlesh Agaral, Ryde-Eastwood Leagues Club director Paul Moujalli, Sue Butler Great Great Granddaughter of Granny Smith, De’Ann Hespe chairman of Granny Smith Festival Committee, Orange Deputy Mayor Clr Chris Gryllis, Orange Councillor Kevin Duffy and The Weekly Times managing editor John F Booth AM. TWT on-the-spot PHOTOS.