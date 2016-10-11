Heritage Warning for Hunters Hill

A Mayor and a former Mayor have warned of a drop in the property values of heritage homes and a loss of neighbourhoods character if the forced merger of Ryde, Hunters Hill and Lane Cove goes ahead and the Liberals rule.

Hunters Hill Mayor Richard Quinn and former Ryde Mayor Jerome Laxale said the forced merger is likely to see Hunters Hill represented by one councillor in a mega council dominated by Ryde Liberals with a poor track record when it comes to heritage protection.

Mayor Laxale said Ryde Liberal leader Clr Bill Pickering has consistently championed a do-it-yourself “freedom of choice” policy on heritage where homes and historic buildings which are only listed by an owner/developer.

Councillor Laxale said the Liberal heritage policy has forced him to fight to save heritage homes across Ryde, which has recently included the Dellina Palms cottage in Bowden Street, currently targeted for development.

“The Ryde Liberals have a track record of opposing Council action on heritage and time and time again they’ve sided with developers,” he said.

“They have no appreciation whatsoever that Ryde is one of the oldest municipalities in Sydney and that people value heritage.”

Mayor Quinn said imposing the Ryde Liberal policy on Hunters Hill will have dire consequences for properties in heritage streets, currently protected by the heritage municipality’s strict planning rules.

“There is a strong sense of heritage here, a strong sense of neighbourhood and a strong sense of local democracy,” Mayor Quinn said.

“Our community doesn’t want to be ruled by Top Ryde and it wants to preserve our heritage protection policy.”

Both Mayors are aware of recent heritage protests against Ryde Council that occurred in Gladesville when John Glades’ heritage cottage was given a green light for redevelopment.

In Lane Cove Liberal Mayor Scott Bennison told The Weekly Times he is considering at creating a “conservative forum” of like minded residents to protect traditional values and heritage.

He likened the forum to Britain’s conservative movement and said it would defend small village businesses and heritage.

“Do I believe the Liberal Party is a true conservative party, no I don’t, it is dominated by a faction that certainly isn’t truly conservative.”

Mayor Quinn looks to Britain for leadership.

“Those parts of Britain that people want to live in and visit, like the Cotswolds, have strict municipal planning laws to protect heritage,” Mayor Quinn said.

“Like the Cotswolds, people want to live in and visit Hunters Hill because of the way it looks and how value and protect our heritage streets.’’

As well as a pro-development Ryde Liberal faction, the two Mayors are up against a culture of development in Ryde characterised by the City’s brazen motto as a place of “lifestyle and development”.

The Ryde Liberals argue that growing families who want to demolish and replace old cottages with two to three story mansions should be allowed to do so.

If there are votes in this policy it could also be a double edged sword as many neighbours fear the value of their single storey heritage homes will drop when next door to a modern eyesore

“Yes, people have freedom of choice but they also have freedom of choice to vote (against the Ryde Liberal policy) when it comes to protecting their streets from poor development and protecting the character of their neighbourhood,” Mayor Laxale said.