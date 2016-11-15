Historic ‘Addington’ Open Day this Sunday 2pm

Historic “Addington” at Victoria Road Ryde will be open to the public this Sunday from 2pm to 4pm in the wake of the visit by the NSW Governor, General David Hurley three weeks ago.

Visitors will have the opportunity to be served afternoon tea from Australia’s oldest continuously used kitchen in Australia’s oldest complete settlers cottage served by members of the St George’s Guild of former scouts and guides and The Friends of Addington.

The Governor in his dual role of NSW Chief Scout presented plaques to three local Scout Groups Epping, Ryde and Hunters Hill who celebrated their centenaries in 2015 and also unveiled “Rusty’s Corner” in honour of Ross McDonald “Rusty” Russell OAM and his late wife Phyl Russell OAM.

“Addington” is at 813-815 Victoria Road Ryde and there is limited parking on site or park at nearby Shepherd Street. Inquiries Doris Carrall 0425 223 628, Lyn Donald 0402 256 920 or Ron Paton 0418 408 323.

NSW Governor and Chief Scout General David Hurley visited the kitchen at historic “Addington” and met volunteer members of the St George’s Guild who serve afternoon teas on Open Days. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.