Historic wedding dresses at Festival of Marriage in Hunters Hill’s Anglican Church this Saturday

Wedding dresses that date back to the 1880’s will be on display at All Saints Anglican Church this Saturday.

The historic dresses are part of a display of bridal wear from Hunters Hill’s heritage Anglican church for the Anglican Parish’s Festival of Marriage, to be celebrated inside the church from 10 am until 3 pm.

Reverend Michael Armstrong told The Weekly Times the celebration is the first Festival of Marriage to be held at All Saints and will include floral and catering displays as well as a full day of outstanding choral, organ and other music.

“As well as wedding dresses from three generations of our parish, the day will include a program of traditional and contemporary wedding music provided by local musicians as well as floral displays by local florists to help showcase more than 25 wedding dresses on display,’ he said.

“The wedding dresses come from members of the Parish, some were worn only last year, while others date back to the late 19th Century.

‘The dresses will be accompanied by photos and memorabilia.”

Reverend Armstrong will be at the Festival to talk with engaged and other couples who may wish to hold their upcoming wedding at the church.

“Hunters Hill is a truly stunning place to get married and everything a family needs is within a very short distance,Ó he said

“We have a stunning church to be married within that offers great venues to care for your guests prior to reception at a local venue and also some amazing photo locations .. Hunters Hill really has it all.

“The Festival day is not only for those who are looking to be married, but also for those who might like to come and hear some inspiring music, stunning floral art and of course the amazing wedding dresses from across the ages.”

Local people who were married in All Saints Anglican Church are especially invited to attend.

“We look forward to showing off all we have to offer and celebrating marriage,” he said.

“Local businesses from Hunters Hill will also be present to showcase themselves and to offer some great deals for Brides and Grooms who are looking to get married in Hunters Hill.”

Entry is just $5 per person.

Detail of exquisite wedding dress of Angela Armstrong, the wife of Hunters Hill Anglican Reverend Michael Armstrong.