Honouring our diggers who made the ultimate sacrifice

THIS YEAR we commemorate the Centenary of the great battles Australians fought on The Western Front in World War One.

The Great War affected every corner of Australia.

Sixty thousand Australians never returned to the embrace of those who loved them.

Wives were widowed.

Children left without a parent.

Mothers and fathers lost those they loved and had reared for a finer destiny.

The ambitions and hopes of a generation were left decimated on the battlefields of Europe and the Middle East.

In my electorate around 10 per cent of the population were to serve in that War.

Over 1000 men and women were never to return.

* * *

THE NORTH Sydney community was determined to honour the service of those local residents who had made the ultimate sacrifice. And through the generosity of ordinary citizens memorials were established across the North Shore to ensure that the names of those who had perished were never forgotten.

The most significant example of their efforts was the North Sydney Cenotaph in St Leonards Park and in the words of one of the local Members of Parliament at the time, designed to Òbear mute testimony to the love and admiration of a grateful community.

On this Cenotaph and memorials from Hunters Hill to Chatswood are recorded, in bronze and stone, the names of those who died.

Tomorrow, we will see one of those memorials, the Lane Cove Roll of Honour unveiled following its restoration.

* * *

I CONGRATULATE Lane Cove Council and the Lane Cove RSL sub-branch both of which Ð with the support of a federal grant Ð worked to see the Roll properly restored.

It records the names of 284 local residents who died in the First World War.

Each name represents a life that was extinguished well before their dreams were realised.

War knew no social boundaries. The offspring of the famous and the ordinary are commemorated.

Proportionally, Australia had the highest casualties in the British Empire. And it was our soldiers who became our heroes of that war.

They taught our nation how to show courage and how to endure hardship. In effect, establishing the narrative of our national beginnings as a young Australia, bound together through mateship and love of country.

A century on memories have faded.

We remember the service of the many more who have been prepared to fight in the defence of our country in wars and conflicts since The Great War and do so today.

It is our opportunity to affirm that, as a nation, we will never forget.

TRENT ZIMMERMAN is the Federal Member for North Sydney