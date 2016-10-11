Hunters Hill couple celebrate a love that conquered adversity

A 95 year old Hunters Hill man celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary on Friday with the first words he said to his wife when they met on the streets of Tel Aviv, Israel, within a few years of the Jewish holocaust.

Seventy years of marriage – Moshe and Hannah Platus cut the cake with North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman

“My very first words when I met Hannah were .. you’re going to be my wife .. so help me God that’s the truth,” 95 year old Moshe Platus said to his wife Hannah (93) at Montefiori Jewish Aged Care in Hunters Hill on Thursday.

Mr and Mrs Platus celebrated their anniversary among friends who included North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman with cake a fond memories of a lifetime of affection and a miraculous story of how love shines through adversity.

“We were fighting together for Israel’s freedom in 1946,” Moshe said.

“As soon as I saw Hannah I knew our meeting would last a lifetime.

“Weeks later I was on active duty and I remember she chased my (military) bus until she fell down running and then for days and days she searched for my camp until she found me.”

Hannah also recalled their first meeting.

“I was from Romania and had no family so I was so happy that day I met him, it was one of the happiest days of my life.”

Moshe was born in pre-war Berlin, grew up in Lithuania and was hastily packed off to Israel shortly after he was beaten by the Nazis for defacing a swastika.

His mother died in the Holocaust around the same time Hannah was sent to – and escaped from – a camp in Romania.

Moshe has the unusual distinction of fighting for and against the British in Palestine and regards his survival as remarkable.

“I believe in God and I believe you can’t fight against faith but, no, I never imagined I would live to be 95.”

Moshe revealed that Anna has a serious illness and that he moved into Montefiore a few years ago to be by her side.

“That I can wake up every morning and see Hannah beside me, that is my miracle and I believe that with no wife I have no life.”

The couple raised a loving family since they arrived in Sydney in 1950 and Moshe refused an invitation to from the East German government to return to Berlin.

“I told them I’m an Aussie now and this is the country I love,” he said.

He told Mr Zimmerman that the secret to a successful marriage was learning to give and take.

“He told me that he gives and Hannah takes,” Mr Zimmerman joked.

“I’ve never met a couple who have been together for 70 years and so this occaision has been a real honour for me to attend.

“They’ve shared their amazing stories with me and at times I was very close to tears.”