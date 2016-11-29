Hunters Hill fit for the foreseeable future

HUNTERS HILL councillors will continue to represent the municipality for at least the next two years if the Baird government backs off from its proposed forced merger with Ryde and Lane Cove.

Mayor Richard Quinn advised Monday night’s council meeting that there are now two alternative options unless four of seven councillors resign and force an early election.

ÒIf the government decides not to proceed with the merger, the seven of us will be here until at least 2018, that’s the reality,Ó he said.

A forced merger will see an administrator immediately appointed until a merged council election, possibly in 2018.

ÒIf something happens to us and there’s a (mega council) election in 2018, we could only be there for two years until the next (2020) elections.Ó

General Manager Barry Smith said that if Hunters Hill is not merged, the next election could be as far away as 2020.

ÒWhat that means is that we’ll at least have to budget for 2017 and 2018 now,Ó he said.

ÒOur Special Rates Variation expires next year in June and the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) can’t tell us yet if we can extend it,Ó he said.

ÒWe still might get banged on the head but then again, we just don’t know.Ó

Councillors will hold a forward planning workshop at the Town Hall on December 12 and again in January.

***

ONE hundred and fifty new homes will be built in Hunters Hill in the next five years under a target imposed on the municipality by the Greater Sydney Commission this week.

A report by council staff said this is a modest requirement compared to other council areas because Hunters Hill is mostly classified as low density residential with 75 per cent of its land designated as a Heritage Conservation Area.

Although the Baird Government can increase this amount of required new homes, it compares favourably with neighbouring Ryde where the Commission has set a target of 7,600 new homes by 2021.

Hunters Hill Councillor Peter Astridge is cautiously optimistic.

ÒI think the Commission has recognised Hunters Hill as a conservation area and I’m quite happy with this.Ó

***

THE HERITAGE COTTAGE at 10 Cowell Street in Gladesville could be preserved – but relocated – to allow the proposed new Gladesville Shopping Centre to proceed.

The Weekly Times has learned that councillors have confidentially discussed a possible relocation and that Clr Peter Astridge has suggested a site in parkland near Riverside Girls High where it could function as a cafe or wharf side kiosk.

Monday night’s council meeting heard that a development could be allowed extra height for commercial/residential space if it meets a design excellence criteria and addresses current council objections.

ÒIf it is a truly good design it will have outstanding pedestrian linkages, will make open space work and will solve parking and transport issues,Ó Group Manager Development and Regulatory Control Steve Kourepis said.

ÒIt will be a design that will separate the men from the boys, the really good architects from the cowboys.

ÒAnd we’re not just talking about design competitions here, we are talking about peer reviews by our leading architects.Ó

Mayor Quinn stressed that before any development gets the nod from the council, the cottage issue must be resolved first.