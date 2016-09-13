Hunters Hill Labor branch celebrates 125 years milestone

To The POINT

with JOHN BIRCH

THE HUNTERS Hill Branch of the Australian Labor Party celebrated a milestone this week by recognising the foundation of the branch in 1891 at a special 125th anniversary dinner.

This special dinner was addressed by Hon John Watkins AM, a former Deputy Premier of NSW and former Hunters Hill branch member as well as John Birch AM who has been a member of the Labor Party in Hunters Hill since 1963.

In 1891 the NSW Trades and Labor Council (TLC) following decades of failure to achieve widespread economic, social and parliamentary reform resolved to establish a political party to represent working people with branches in each of the 72 electoral districts in NSW.

In 1891 there were about 65,000 union members in NSW amounting to about 21 per cent of the workforce.

Two of the first local branches established were at Hunters Hill and Woolwich.

The establishment of a branch at Woolwich reflected that from the 1880’s Woolwich at the eastern end of the peninsular had developed as an industrial village with a number of waterfront ship maintenance and repair facilities.

Membership of the Hunters Hill branch included non unionists, including Mr Massey, the publican of the Gladstone Hotel at 2 Alexandra Street.

Massey nominated and was preselected to stand for the Labor Party but didn’t nominate for health reasons.

* * *

THE LABOR Party contested the snap 1891 State election with polling from June 17 to July 3 on a platform that included electoral reform, compulsory and secular education, the eight hour working day and Federation of the colonies.

The Party won 36 of the 141 seats and held the balance of power between the Free Trade group with 47 seats and Protectionist group with 51 seats.

Hunters Hill was in the seat of Central Cumberland which extended westward from Hunters Hill to include the outer suburbs of Sydney from Berowra to Prospect to Sutherland .

It was a multi member seat electing four members by the bloc vote system.

The Free trade group, led by Frank Farnell won all four seats with the Labor candidate John Marshall receiving about 20 per cent of the vote.

The Labor Party was able to achieve electoral reform with the 1893 Electoral Act which abolished plural voting and divided the State into 125 single member electorates.

In the 1894 election Hunters Hill was placed in the seat of Ryde, which extended to Carlingford and Rydalmere.

* * *

AT FEDERATION Hunters Hill was included in the Federal Seat of Parramatta which included Lane Cove and Pymble.

From 1922 to 1949 Hunters Hill was in the Federal seat of Martin which was won in the 1943 and 1946 elections by Fred Daley for the ALP.

In its 125 year history the Hunters Hill Branch has had many notable members including Sir Richard Kirby AC Branch President from 1939-1942 and later President of the Australian Conciliation and Arbitration Commission ,Rodney Cavalier AO MLA for Fuller and Ryde 1978 -1988 and Minister for Education 1984-1988, John Watkins AM MLA for Gladesville and Ryde 1995-2008 and Deputy Premier 2005-2008 and Tas Bull Branch President 1994-2004 and General Secretary of the Waterside Workers Federation from 1984-1993.

John Birch AM is a Life Member and Trustee of NSW ALP