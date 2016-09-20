Hunters Hill loses court case

Hunters Hill Council had its forced merger court case dismissed in the Land and Environment Court late yesterday.

The Court awarded costs against the Council which argued the procedure used to justify Baird’s forced merger with Ryde and Lane Cove was an unfair and undemocratic.

Hunters Hill Council has an option to appeal against the decision as Woollahra Council has done and could hold Extraordinary Council Meeting to consider legal advice within days.

Speaking outside the Court Hunters Hill Mayor Richard Quinn said:

“Our case was dismissed on all counts and we will now consider legal advice on an appeal within a week.”

Save Hunters Hill Muncipality Coalition spokesman Phil Jenkyn said he hopes there will be a successful appeal.

“We are confident Hunters Hill will survive longer than Mike Baird and the Liberals will,” he said.

The court decision comes only three days after City of Ryde Liberal Mayor Bill Pickering was elected Mayor and said the forced amalgamation was ‘inevitable’ and he would serve as the last Mayor of Ryde.

A decision on Lane Cove’s court case will be reported in next week’s edition of The Weekly Times.