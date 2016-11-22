Hunters Hill Street Feast proves a great night out

THOUSANDS of Hunters Hill residents and other visitors enjoyed a great night out at the Hunters Hill Street Feast last Saturday night.

The Street Feast was celebrated on Gladesville Road outside the Hunters Hill Village shops and included a huge open air dining table, live performances, competitions and market stalls.

It is an annual event in Hunters Hill sponsored by Belle Property, the Hunters Hill Hotel, United Resource Management and Discover Hunters Hill with support from Hunters Hill Council.

Hunters Hill Councillor Mark Bennett gave the speech of welcome.

ÒThis event is all about community spirit and it brings together local businesses and the community to enjoy Hunters Hill, our local restaurants, hotels and businesses.

ÒAll of them have been working together to make our Street Feast a success.

ÒThank you to everyone involved in this event, including the volunteers, Ester Barra and of course our enthusiastic and energetic Events Manager Adrian Black .. a legend in Hunters Hill.Ó