Dinner under the lights

Hunters Hill Village will be hosting the annual Street Feast this Saturday night.

The Street Feast will see the partial closure of Gladesville Road from around 5pm to make way for an enormous street feast table stalls offering fine food and live entertainment.

“The enormous Centre Table is a feature of the Hunters Hill Street Feast with two sittings and one fantastic alfresco experience,” Hunters Hill Council Events Co-ordinator Adrian Black said.

“It promises to be a feast night to remember as we will be transforming parts of Gladesville Road into a magical dining and entertainment arena, where you’ll be able to have dinner under a canopy of lights, leaves and stars with friends, family and neighbours.

“On the menu will be Via Napoli Pizzeria, Three Beans, Stain, Il Girarrost, Lipari, Grand View, Chicho and much, much more !”

Entry is free with plenty of seating for everyone to enjoy the Feast.